Search

10 Aug 2022

Third man appears in court over murder of Victor Hamilton

Third man appears in court over murder of Victor Hamilton

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last month.

Michael Hanrahan, 41, from Thomas Street, Portadown, appeared via videolink at Limavady Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ballymena to face a single charge of murder.

A detective sergeant said he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

The accused spoke only to confirm his date of birth and that he understood the charge against him.

No bail application was made during the brief hearing of the case.

The case was adjourned until August 11.

Mr Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his home in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on July 26.

Two men have previously appeared in court charged with the murder.

Mario Menezes, 33, of Portmore Street, Portadown, and Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, from Springfield Crescent in Belfast have previously been remanded in custody.

A 23-year-old woman who was arrested has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media