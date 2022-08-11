Search

11 Aug 2022

Five officers injured as crowd of 600 youths gather at country park

Five officers injured as crowd of 600 youths gather at country park

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 2:24 PM

Five police officers were injured, with one requiring hospital treatment, following public disorder at a park in Co Down.

The PSNI said officers were attacked with missiles after they had attended reports of anti-social disorder at Crawfordsburn Country Park where approximately 600 young people had gathered on Wednesday.

Police in Ards and North Down have arrested two teenagers.

Chief Inspector McGrattan said: “Our officers were in attendance at the country park following a report of anti-social behaviour at approximately 7.15pm.

“Up to 600 young people had gathered.

“Unfortunately, when officers were carrying out their duties, items were thrown in their direction and missiles also thrown at police vehicles from the crowd.

“A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and assault on police.

“She has since been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

“A 16-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest, disorderly behaviour, assault on police and obstructing police. He remains in custody at time.

“Five officers sustained injuries as they tried to bring the crowd under control, with one requiring hospital treatment as she had received lacerations to her hand and a possible broken finger.”

Mr McGrattan added: “With the hot weather set to continue over the coming days, we are asking all visitors to respect the local area and take personal responsibility for their behaviour.

“Our message extends to parents also, do you know where your young people are, who they are with and what they are doing?

“We want to reassure the community that local police will be proactively patrolling these areas, keeping a visible presence and anyone breaking the law will be identified and robustly dealt with accordingly.

“I would encourage anyone who witnesses any anti-social or criminal behaviour to report any such incidents to us on the non-emergency number 101.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media