Human remains recovered from reservoir confirmed as Damien Heagney

Police have confirmed that human remains recovered from a reservoir in Co Tyrone are those of 47-year-old Damien Heagney.

Specialist officers, divers and dogs carried out searches of the reservoir in Cappagh and remains were taken away for examination on Wednesday.

On July 19, police received a report that Mr Heagney from Cookstown was missing and established that he was last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Following inquiries, detectives launched a murder investigation.

After confirming the identity of the remains, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Specialist officers are continuing to search the Cappagh reservoir as part of the ongoing investigation.

“Detectives are following a number of lines of inquiry and there are no further details at present.”

Earlier this week, the PSNI revealed that a £20,000 reward has been offered for information about Mr Heagney’s disappearance and murder.

Making an appeal for information on Wednesday, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Damien was last seen in the Dromore area in the early hours of December 31. I want to appeal to anyone who saw Damien at any stage to contact us.

“We have recovered his vehicle, a grey BMW FX6 6JXR which is currently being examined

“We have also identified another vehicle of interest, a white Citroen Berlingo van, registration number LM58 UVW.

“We know that the Citroen van travelled in the Tyrone and Fermanagh areas between Friday December 31 and Friday January 7. I would like to hear from anyone who saw this van during that time period.

“Finally, Damien’s dog Tyson, a three-year old black-coloured Rottweiler crossbreed, which was wearing a red-coloured collar, is also missing.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information surrounding Damien’s disappearance and murder to contact Major Investigation Team detectives on 101 quoting reference 1058 of 19/07/22.

“The charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the prosecution of those responsible.”