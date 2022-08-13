Search

13 Aug 2022

Police seize items from stall after report of paramilitary flag for sale

Police seize items from stall after report of paramilitary flag for sale

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 8:34 PM

Items have been seized by police after images on social media showed a UVF flag and Parachute Regiment flag for sale at a stall in the north west of Northern Ireland.

Police told the PA news agency that a report was made about the incident, and said that they were investigating whether a criminal offence had been committed.

Police later said “a number of items” had been seized at the stall on Glendermott Road, at the junction of Clooney Terrace/Limavady Road.

Earlier on Saturday, images posted to social media appeared to show flags from the Parachute Regiment and UVF for sale at the stall, prompting criticism.

Responding to one of the images, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said “This is disgusting”.

Derry City and Strabane area commander Chief Superintendent Ryan Henderson said: “This afternoon we received a report in relation to flags, including the Parachute Regiment flag, and other items that were being sold from a stall on Glendermott Road, located at the junction of Clooney Terrace/Limavady Road in the city.

“We understand the sensitivities around flags and emblems, and the difficulties and challenges these can cause.”

Inquires are continuing, police said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media