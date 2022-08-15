Search

15 Aug 2022

Man in his 80s mugged at train halt in Co Antrim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 5:25 PM

A man in his 80s has been mugged at a train halt in Co Antrim.

Police said the elderly man was assaulted just before 5pm on Sunday after exiting a train, at the Derriaghy Halt in Lisburn.

A police spokesperson said a large sum of cash was taken from the victim’s wallet, and his phone may also have been stolen from his pocket, whilst on the train.

They described the victim as having been left bad shaken by the incident.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, and was taken into custody for questioning.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“We are appealing for witnesses who were on the 4.10pm train from Great Victoria Street station in Belfast to Derriaghy, or in the vicinity of Derriaghy Halt around 4.25pm. Did you notice anything suspicious on the train, or upon exiting the train?,” they said.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who saw two males travelling on the train together, one was described as wearing a pink coloured tracksuit with short hair and in his 30s.

“If you were either on the train or in the station between the above times and witnessed an incident or saw any suspicious activity,  contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1566 14/08/22.

“You can make a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.”

