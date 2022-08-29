Search

29 Aug 2022

Arrest over fatal hit-and-run in Co Antrim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 10:30 PM

A woman has been arrested over a fatal hit and run in Co Antrim, police said.

Detectives investigating the collision in Ballymena on Sunday night said they arrested a 22-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of offences.

They also recovered a grey BMW they suspect was involved in the incident for further examination.

The woman remains in police custody.

The man who died following the incident has been named as 57-year-old John Corr.

The police had issued an appeal earlier on Monday for the public’s assistance about the incident which occurred in the Cushendall Road area at about 10.20pm on Sunday.

They believe Mr Corr was walking along the road when there was a collision with a car.

They were seeking the public’s help looking for a man and a woman, who they believe were the occupants of a silver BMW which “stopped before making off after realising the male was seriously injured”.

Mr Corr died at the scene.

A police statement said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance to date in terms of eyewitness reports and we are particularly keen to hear from any other witnesses and to view any more footage taken in the area around that time.

“This could be dashcam, mobile, CCTV or doorbell camera footage.

“We can be contacted on 101, quoting reference 2134 28/08/22.”

