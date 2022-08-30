Search

30 Aug 2022

Two 16-year-old boys die in ‘tragic drowning incident’ in Lough Enagh

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 2:38 AM

Two teenage boys, both aged 16, have died in a “tragic drowning incident” after getting into difficulty in Lough Enagh, Co Derry.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) statement, attributed to an Inspector Brogan, said officers were called shortly after 6.25pm on Monday to reports of a number of people in difficulty in the water.

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said a rapid response paramedic, five emergency crews, a hazardous area response team and an ambulance officer were dispatched to the scene.

NIAS also tasked the air ambulance to attend the incident.

PSNI’s Inspector Brogan said: “One male was taken from the water and transferred to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“A second male was located and recovered from the water after extensive searches by Foyle Search and Rescue and police divers. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“One other male was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

“Three other males were also at the scene, and while they have been left shocked, are not physically injured.

“Enquiries are ongoing into this incident, but we believe, at this stage, that this was a tragic drowning incident. Our thoughts are with the families of those affected.”

News

