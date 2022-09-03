Man to appear in court on police assault charges

A 24-year-old man is to appear in court charged with assaulting police officers during an incident in Co Fermanagh.
The officers were assaulted in Bellanaleck on Thursday.
The man is charged with a number of offences and is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS), police said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.