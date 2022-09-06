Winter vaccinations campaign will offer flu and Covid jabs to more than 1m in NI

More than 1m flu and Covid-19 vaccinations are to be offered to people in Northern Ireland this winter.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said the winter vaccination campaign would help protect those most at risk from respiratory illnesses.

The campaign will commence on September 19, Dr Jillian Johnston, Interim Assistant Director in Health Protection at the PHA said.

She added: “We are all aware of the dangers of Covid-19 but we must not forget that flu is also a very serious virus that can result in death and complications which can include pneumonia, inflammation of the heart, brain or muscle tissues, as well as multi-organ failure.

“Flu activity levels have been extremely low globally the last two winters, mainly due to Covid-19 prevention measures.

“As a result, a lower level of population immunity against flu is expected this year.

“This coupled with Covid-19, which hasn’t gone away, could potentially result in a real health threat particularly for vulnerable members of our community.”

Dr Johnston added: “Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious diseases as they teach our immune system how to recognise and fight viruses.

“Being vaccinated against both viruses will not only help to protect you and those around you from flu and Covid-19, but will help protect everyone from a potentially devastating double threat this winter which could also impact on the services within our health and social care system.”

The programme will be implemented using a combination of GPs, community pharmacies and health and social care trusts, with the majority of vaccinations expected to be administered by GPs and community pharmacies.

Those eligible for the flu vaccine are:

– those aged 50 years and over (by March 31 2023);

– those aged 6 months to 2 years, and 16 to 49 years in clinical risk groups;

– pregnant women;

– all preschool children aged 2 or over on September 1 2022;

– all primary and secondary (up to year 12) school children;

– those in long-stay residential care homes;

– carers;

– close contacts of immunocompromised individuals;

– frontline health and social care workers.

The Covid-19 autumn booster is being offered to people at higher risk from coronavirus. Those eligible are:

– all adults aged 50 and over (those born before March 31 1973);

– those aged 5 to 49 years in a clinical risk group;

– pregnant women;

– residents in a care home for older adults, and staff working in care homes for older adults;

– those aged 5 to 49 years who are household contacts of people with immunosuppression;

– those aged 16 to 49 years who are carers;

– frontline health and social care workers.

The PHA said everyone who is eligible for vaccination should make themselves aware of the arrangements at their local GP surgery, community pharmacist or trust or look out for the consent form for their children coming home in schoolbags.

Dr Johnston said: “The flu and Covid-19 vaccines are free and could make a big difference to your health and the health of those closest to you.

“It is really important that ‘at risk’ groups are vaccinated as they can develop severe illness and complications

“The message is clear – if you’re eligible for either the flu vaccine, Covid-19 vaccine or both, take up the offer when invited.”