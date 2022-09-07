Search

07 Sept 2022

Another 19 patients of Dr Michael Watt are recalled

Another 19 patients of Dr Michael Watt are recalled

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 2:12 PM

A further 19 patients of a Belfast-based neurologist are being recalled to have their medication reviewed.

Dr Michael Watt was at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest ever recall of patients, which began in 2018, after concerns were raised about his clinical work.

More than 4,000 of his former patients attended recall appointments.

The Independent Neurology Inquiry report, published in June, found systems and processes around patient safety failed, and opportunities to intervene in the practice of Dr Watt were not taken by the Belfast Health Trust as early as 2006.

The trust said it has identified a further 19 patients who have been invited to an appointment with a consultant.

Trust deputy chief executive Bernie Owens said: “We are very sorry these people have not been contacted before now, and I would stress that they are being contacted on a precautionary basis.

“Each of the 19 individuals have been invited to an appointment where their medication will be reviewed, and if needs be, corrected.”

David Galloway, director of the MS Society NI, said it was disappointing that the move has occurred three months after being given an assurance that the patient recall was completed.

He said: “I have been assured that the trust has completed an exercise to be certain that this error does not affect any other patient.

“However, patients are telling us that their confidence in the health system is at an all-time low.

“Recall patients still need both support and answers and are calling out for accountability.

“They want to know who will take responsibility and what consequences will they face.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media