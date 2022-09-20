Search

21 Sept 2022

Stormont opposition demands scheme for homes which depend on oil heating

Stormont opposition demands scheme for homes which depend on oil heating

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

The Stormont opposition has called for a scheme for 1,000 litres of oil for every home in Northern Ireland which relies on oil heating.

The proposed scheme would see the consignment of oil provided to all domestic consumers over the next year, implemented through a self-enrolment voucher scheme in conjunction with oil providers, with oversight from the Utility Regulator.

It would be designed broadly along the lines of the high street voucher scheme implemented to aid Covid recovery.

Oil prices, as well as gas prices, have significantly increased in recent months, leading to fears ahead of the winter.

Almost 70% of households in Northern Ireland rely on oil heating, compared with less than 10% in Great Britain.

The proposal comes as the UK Government is expected to outline further details on how state-funded mitigations against spiralling energy bills will be applied in Northern Ireland.

Opposition leader Matthew O’Toole said that an urgent intervention was needed to prevent widespread fuel poverty and unnecessary deaths amid the cost-of-living crisis.

He said the proposed home heating oil scheme would cost around £500 million, and could be funded by Barnett consequentials arising from energy market interventions in Britain, as well as the £437 million unallocated in Stormont funds.

The SDLP MLA has urged Stormont and Westminster ministers to back his party’s proposal.

The SDLP does not have any ministers in the Stormont Executive, and has gone into opposition at Stormont.

Mr O’Toole said: “Without immediate intervention, working families and the most vulnerable households will go cold this autumn and winter.

“Those particularly vulnerable in winter, including those with long-term medical conditions and older people, will be at risk of dying if we don’t act now.

“A warm home isn’t a luxury, it’s a matter of basic human dignity. With more than 70% of households in Northern Ireland projected to fall into fuel poverty by next year, this is the single most important issue that politicians should be focused on.

“We are proposing a self-enrolment voucher scheme that would give families the power to purchase 1,000 litres of home heating oil with robust checks to be put in place by oil providers and with oversight from the Utility Regulator.

“The situation people are facing is bleak and time is quickly running out. Where ministers have failed people to date, the SDLP opposition is stepping in with solutions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media