28 Sept 2022

33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Fermanagh

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 10:47 PM

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in Co Fermanagh.

An investigation is under way after it was reported that a man was assaulted with metal bars during a burglary at a property in the Cavandale area of Enniskillen on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “It was reported to police that two men entered a property and assaulted another man with metal bars.

“The men left shortly afterwards and ran in the direction of Sycamore Drive.

“They are both described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build and in their mid-20s and were wearing hooded tops and masks.

“One of the men was wearing black tight jeans and black and white trainers, while the other man was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

“Our investigation is now under way and we have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“He remains in custody at this time, assisting with police inquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area at the time of the incident to contact them on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 856 of 28/09/22.”

News

