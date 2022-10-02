Search

02 Oct 2022

Man shot dead in west Belfast social club

02 Oct 2022 6:06 PM

A man has been shot dead in a social club in west Belfast.

The shooting happened at the social club of Donegal Celtic Football Club in Suffolk Road.

It is understood the club was busy with people watching football on TV when the shooting took place on Sunday afternoon.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene in the aftermath.

Two ambulances were parked in the grounds while a PSNI helicopter hovered above.

A significant number of officers were in attendance, with the area cordoned off.

Sinn Fein MP for West Belfast Paul Maskey said the community was in shock.

“There’s total shock in this community today with the offence that happened in Donegal Celtic today,” he said as he visited the scene.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with this man’s family.

“I personally don’t know the victim but what I do know is that there’s a family there and our thoughts and our sympathies are with this man’s family at this stage.

“There is a family there and obviously they’re grieving at this particular stage and obviously they’ll be looking for assistance from the community as well.

“But there’s shock within this community and people are sending their condolences to this man’s family.”

Mr Maskey urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

“I condemn those responsible. There is no place for guns on our streets,” he said.

Part of Suffolk Road remained closed on Sunday afternoon with a number of diversions in place.

