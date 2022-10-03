Firefighters tackle blaze in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a historic building in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.
More than 50 personnel were involved in fighting the fire at Old Cathedral Building on Donegall Street from the early hours of Monday.
A Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said they were alerted to the blaze at 5.37am.
They said: “Eight fire appliances from Belfast, a Command Support Unit from Lisburn, two aerial appliances, 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance.”
