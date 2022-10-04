Nothing will derail inquest into killing of Co Armagh pensioners – coroner

Nothing will derail the scheduling of an inquest next year into the deaths of two pensioners who were killed by a man with severe mental health issues, a coroner has said.

Lilian and Michael Cawdery, both aged 83, died at their home in Portadown, Co Armagh, on May 26 2017.

Thomas McEntee, 43, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility and was given a life sentence in June the following year.

A short preliminary hearing on Tuesday was updated on the appointment of experts to give evidence at the full inquest and disclosure issues.

Coroner Maria Dougan told the hearing she wanted a timescale for receipt of a report from an expert to be appointed by the PSNI.

She said: “We are listed for June 12 for three weeks and nothing will derail those dates.”

A previous preliminary hearing was told evidence would include 35 witness statements as well as notes and records from Craigavon Area Hospital’s emergency department.

Another preliminary hearing will take place on January 18.