Motorcyclist dies after Co Tyrone crash

A 66-year-old man has died in hospital following a crash in Co Tyrone last month.

David Gilmore, from the Portadown area, had been riding a motorcycle which was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson on the Curr Road in Beragh on September 17.

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment, police said.

Sergeant Amanda McIvor, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, made an appeal for information.

“Mr Gilmore, who was riding a motorcycle, was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson on the Curr Road, adjacent to the Moylagh Road turn-off,” she said.

“Mr Gilmore was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment to his injuries, however, he has since passed away. The driver of the other vehicle did not require any medical treatment.

“A full investigation is currently under way and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 794 of 17/09/22.”