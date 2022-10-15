Woman held on suspicion of murder after Belfast stabbing

A man murdered in west Belfast has been named by police as 54-year-old Tony Browne.

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested following the killing of Mr Browne.

The victim died in hospital following the incident in Poleglass on Friday night.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report shortly before 10.05pm last night, October 14, that Mr Browne had been stabbed at an address in the Woodside Park area.

“He was taken to hospital, but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

“We have arrested a 33-year-old woman on suspicion of murder and possession of a Class B controlled drug.

“She is currently being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast.

“I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist detectives with their investigation to contact us at the Major Investigation Team at Ladas Drive Police Station on 101 quoting reference 2045 14/10/22.”

Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker has called on the community to work with the police investigation.

“I urge anyone with information which might assist the investigation to bring it forward to the police,” he said.

“The local community are devastated by the events of last night and my thoughts are with those impacted by this tragedy.”