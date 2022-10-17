Woman appears in court charged with murder of man stabbed in west Belfast

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in west Belfast.
Tony Browne, 54, died in hospital following a stabbing in Poleglass on Friday.
Wiktoria Maksymowicz, 33, from Woodside Park in Dunmurry, appeared at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court via videolink on Monday to face a single charge of murder.
The charge was read to the defendant via a Polish interpreter. She replied that she understood the charge.
No application for bail was made and Maksymowicz was remanded in custody until November 14.
