Police probing death of man after incident in Omagh

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a man in Co Tyrone at the weekend.

It came after what police described as an “incident involving a man armed with a machete” in Omagh on Sunday night.

A man aged 53 died later.

It is not believed that he died as a result of a machete attack.

A post-mortem examination is set to take place on Tuesday to determine the cause of his death.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

“We received a report at around 11.55pm about an incident involving a man armed with a machete outside a house in the Slievecoole Park area of the town,” he said.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, one of the men, aged 53, who had been administering first aid, died a short time later. Another man was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his hand.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, and is currently in police custody.”

Mr Caldwell urged anyone who was in the Slievecoole Park area or licensed premises in the Gortin Road area on Sunday evening, before or around the time the assault was reported, and who saw what happened to get in touch.

“If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call detectives on 101 and quote reference number 1874 of 16/10/22,” he said.