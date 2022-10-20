Murder probe after man’s body found in Antrim

A murder investigation has been launched after a man’s body was found in Antrim.
Police have not yet released any details about the victim or the circumstances surrounding his death.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested over the incident in the Craighill area and is assisting police with inquiries.
A PSNI spokesman said the investigation is at an early stage.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101.
