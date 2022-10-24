Search

24 Oct 2022

Police say Antrim murder victim was shot up to eight times

A man who was murdered in Co Antrim last week was shot up to eight times, police have said.

Detectives investigating the murder of 44-year-old father of three Liam Christie last Thursday have arrested a man.

The PSNI launched a murder investigation last week following the discovery of his body in a house in the Craighill area of Antrim.

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “A man, aged 44, was arrested this afternoon in the Antrim area, as part of our ongoing investigation into the murder of 44-year-old Liam Christie.

“The man remains in police custody at this time.

“We are renewing our appeal for information following this brutal killing where Liam was shot at close range in a house where he had been residing in recent weeks.

“We can now confirm that Liam was shot up to eight times.

“We are particularly interested in any dash-cam footage from the Ballycraigy Estate and surrounding area of Antrim between 7am on Wednesday 19th October and 12pm on Thursday October 20.

“If you have any footage or any other information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Detectives on 101 and quote reference 310 20/10/22.”

A 31-year-old man previously arrested over the murder was released on police bail to allow for further inquiries.

Last week police said Mr Christie’s three sons and partner are trying to come to terms with his death.

Detectives said the victim was “known to police” but that they are “keeping an open mind”.

