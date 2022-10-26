Search

27 Oct 2022

Unison health workers to be balloted on industrial action

Unison health workers to be balloted on industrial action

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Oct 2022 1:25 AM

Health workers from the Unison union in Northern Ireland are to be balloted on industrial action.

The union said the ballot has been prompted following a recommendation from a pay review body, which it said is insufficient to cover the needs of health workers.

Earlier this year, the independent review body recommended that health service staff in the UK should be awarded a pay increase of £1,400 for 2022/23.

But Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has previously warned that the pay increases cannot be implemented in the region without an agreed Stormont budget.

The union also said the Westminster Government has not made additional funds available to the health service in Northern Ireland.

Unison Northern Ireland regional secretary Patricia McKeown said: “The Pay Review Body has made a recommendation that won’t help our members pay their bills in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

“That’s why we have no alternative but to move to ballot our members for industrial action.

“Not only is the recommendation of the Pay Review Body inadequate, but worse still Government at Westminster have made no money available to Ministers in Northern Ireland to fund a pay rise.

“Unison is not prepared to have our members be abandoned when they have done so much over the last two and a half years in dealing with the pandemic.

“In the face of a cost-of-living crisis, our members need a decent, fair pay rise.”

The union’s Northern Ireland head of Bargaining and Representation, Anne Speed, said: “Porters, nurses, security guards, paramedics, cleaners, midwives, occupational therapists, social workers and other health and social care staff in Northern Ireland will be given the opportunity to vote for industrial action and action short of strike.”

In August, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) in Northern Ireland announced that it was joining colleagues across the UK in balloting for strike action.

Nurses in the rest of the UK have never gone on strike before, but their counterparts in Northern Ireland took industrial action in 2019.

Mr Swann has previously stated that the level of funding required to meet pay demands of health workers would require the Westminster Government to make more available to administrations across the UK.

The health minister has said he does not currently have the money to implement the recommendations of the independent panel on health workers’ pay, never mind the additional uplift the unions are asking for.

Stormont is without an agreed budget for 2022/23 due the current powersharing impasse.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media