Second man charged with the murder of Liam Christie

A second man has been charged with the murder of Liam Christie in Antrim.
The 43-year-old man is set to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
Mr Christie, 44, was shot eight times in his home on the Ballycraigy estate earlier this month.
A 44-year-old man has already been charged with murder and appeared in court last week.
