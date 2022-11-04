Girl aged 16 to face court charged with attempted murder

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder by police in Northern Ireland.
PSNI detectives also charged the teenager with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The charges relate to a report of a serious assault in the Union Place area of Dungannon, Co Tyrone, on Thursday November 3.
She is due to appear before Dungannon magistrates’ court on Saturday November 5.
All charges are to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service, as is procedure.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.