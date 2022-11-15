Search

15 Nov 2022

Craigavon Area Hospital operating ‘under extreme pressure’

15 Nov 2022 6:55 PM

Craigavon Area Hospital has become the latest health facility to appeal for support in freeing up beds.

It was described as operating under extreme pressure on Tuesday evening, with 138 patients waiting in emergency department (ED) and ambulances queued outside.

The Southern Health Trust has asked for all patients and families to support the hospital by freeing up beds required for very sick patients.

On Monday evening, the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast was under pressure with 164 patients in the ED and the Western Trust said Altnagelvin Hospital, in Londonderry, was under extreme pressure and urged the public only to attend the ED in emergency or life-threatening situations.

On Sunday, the Belfast Health Trust appealed for available nursing staff to go to hospitals to help alleviate pressures, and on Saturday night Antrim Area Hospital had to close to new admissions due to pressures.

On Tuesday, the Southern Trust said like other hospitals across Northern Ireland, Craigavon “continues to work under extreme pressure and far beyond the capacity that is available”.

“We are facing particular ongoing challenges in admitting patients and managing these pressures is a huge ongoing daily challenge for our exhausted staff,” a spokesperson said.

“Reduced access to Domiciliary Care packages and limited Nursing or Residential home places, makes it very challenging to meet the increasing demand for support at the point of discharge.

“However, it is vital that where possible, patients leave the hospital immediately when medically fit for discharge. It is also important that individuals are made aware that there are increased risks for patients staying in hospital after they are medically fit for discharge, as this can lead to a loss of muscle strength, which can lead to the patient deteriorating.

“Therefore, we are asking all patients and families to support our hospitals by freeing up beds required for very sick patients.

“This will include making arrangements to collect patients and support them to leave hospital very promptly, once they are deemed medically fit for discharge.

“If you are waiting for a Care Home placement, please accept the first suitable available bed and then our staff will work with you to transfer you to your first choice if you still wish, at the first available opportunity.”

In a statement earlier this week, the Department of Health said it remained “deeply concerned” about the situation in hospitals and across the health and social care system.

