Search

16 Nov 2022

Coroner wants remaining evidence in Kelly’s Bar bombing inquest heard in January

Coroner wants remaining evidence in Kelly’s Bar bombing inquest heard in January

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Nov 2022 11:55 AM

A coroner has said he wants the remaining evidence in an inquest into the death of a teenager in a Belfast bomb attack 50 years ago to be heard in January.

John Moran was 19 when he was seriously injured in an explosion at Kelly’s Bar on the Springfield Road on May 13 1972, and died of his injuries 10 days later.

His girlfriend was pregnant at the time and he never met his son.

The pub was packed with people watching a televised football match between England and West Germany when the car bomb exploded.

An inquest into Mr Moran’s death opened earlier this year, but was then paused.

During a brief preliminary hearing on Wednesday, coroner Joe McCrisken was given an update on the status of evidence of outstanding witnesses.

He was told a new civilian witness who was at the scene after the explosion had come forward.

Mr McCrisken said: “I would like to secure two further days in court in January to finish the evidence in this inquest.”

He told interested parties they would be contacted with a date when the inquest would sit again.

When the inquest opened earlier this year at Banbridge Courthouse, counsel for the coroner Declan Quinn said the central issue to be examined was who planted the bomb.

He told the inquest it would hear evidence that the explosion was the result of a co-ordinated UVF attack.

Another man, Thomas McIlroy, died in a shooting after the bombing, while a third victim, Gerard Clarke, died of his injuries 17 years later.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media