One of the darkest weeks in history of county says Councillor

"It was one of the darkest weeks in the history of this county," said Councillor Danny Owens reflecting on the murder of school teacher Ashling Murphy as she ran along the bank of the grand canal last Wednesday in Tullamore.

At the monthly meeting of Offaly County Council, the Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council Declan Harvey proposed a suspension of standing orders for 10 minutes as a mark of respect to Ashling and her family. A minute’s silence took place earlier at the meeting.

The Chief Executive officer Anna Marie Delaney along with councillors expressed their deepest sympathy to Ashling’s family.

Councillor Danny Owens, who is from Ashling’s parish of Mountbolus said: "I want to extend my condolences to her father Ray, mother Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy and boyfriend Ryan. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was privileged to come in contact with her.

"Ashling was a school teacher at Durrow national school where she made an excellent impact on children, teachers and the wider community of Durrow. Outside of work and her family, her two great loves were music and camogie. She was an outstanding musician known the length and breadth of Ireland Her other great love was camogie where she excelled for her club Kilcormac/ Killoughey.

"She will be greatly missed by her teammates and mentors for the joy she brought them. No words can describe here today the impact that such a tragedy is having on her family, and her wider community not only in own parish of Killoughey but in Offaly, Ireland and right across the globe. Many people have spoken in recent days about the numbness they feel since the news first broke. Ashling was such a vibrant young woman setting out on her chosen path in life. She was an educator and somebody that wanted to share her skills with others. She had much more to give but had it all taken away from her in an instant.

"I want to pay tribute to the communities and emergency services for their efforts and the way people came together in solidarity for Ashling over the weekend. It was testament to the person she was. May her gentle soul rest in peace.’’

Councillor Neil Feighery who comes from Blueball said: "Our hearts are broken for her family and friends. The coming together of so many people demonstrated the solidarity and support for the Murphy family, the community of Blueball and Killoughey. We must remember Ashling for the life she lived as she grew up in Blueball.

"She returned home from University in Limerick to teach in Durrow national school and to pass on her talents to the next generation. Ashling’s family are immersed in the community here, in parish life and the sporting and musical heart of the community Ashling was so accomplished and excelled at everything she did from her education to sport and her gifts as an incredible Irish musician. We will gather as a community in Mountbolus tomorrow to remember Ashling and to remember the vibrant person she was and we will continue to reflect on her loss.’’

CEO of Offaly County Council Anna Marie Delaney said: "On behalf of myself and the management team and all staff at the council I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the family of Ashling, in particular, her parents Ray and Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy and boyfriend Ryan and extended family and to express our condolence to her wide circle of friends her teaching colleagues and friends. She was involved in many facets of life in the community as we saw at Christmas and her school choir performance. An online book of condolences has been opened.

"Her death has resonated nationally and internationally, people are shocked and people are struggling to understand but it’s really impossible to understand. May Ashling rest in peace."