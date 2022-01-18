Organisers confident Tullamore Show will be staged as normal next August

ORGANISERS of the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show are confident the event will be staged this year.

“With the roll out of the booster vaccine we remain optimistic that everyone will face up to the challenge and we are hopeful that things are now heading in the right direction,” Show Chairman Joe Molloy told members of the executive committee at the body's AGM held via zoom on Wednesday night last.

The show remains in a strong financial position despite recording a loss of over €79,000 in 2021 when the event had to be cancelled due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, auditor, Michael Kinsella told the gathering.

“We are in a very good position to host a show in 2022 and beyond,” stressed Mr Kinsella.

Mr Molloy said a virtual show had been held in 2021 and he paid tribute to Secretary Chelsey Cox who did a lot of research to ensure the event went smoothly.

He also thanked the show's main sponsor, FBD Insurance which has remained on board.

Ms Cox said a feasibility study had been completed during the year in software development and she congratulated local ecommerce company Dotser which had been successful in securing the nationwide contract.

Commercial Cattle Section Chairman Michael Dolan said livestock people were adamant that the show should go ahead in August.

He added that marts and sales were now operating again and noted the number of young people, both men and women, who were actively buying livestock, both cattle and sheep.

“They have a lot of money which would normally have been spent at weekends and on holidays and its now being used to buy livestock.”

Executive committee member Martina Neville said it was very uplifting to see the sign on the main road at Durrow advertising the show for Sunday, August 14 next.