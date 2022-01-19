Tullamore could be about to get a very smart new parking app
The Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Cllr Tony McCormack has proposed that an app to allow people to pay for parking on their phones be introduced.
"A lot of people don't carry cash around with them anymore. If people could pay for their parking on their phone, something like that would be very helpful," he said.
Brenda Colton, meetings administrator, said there were contactless payment meters in O'Connor Square and Market Square, she also said the council was reviewing tenders for parking meters.
But Cllr McCormack stressed that an app could easily be set up and could link up to the handheld device used by parking wardens and people "wouldn't have to go near the parking meters."
