PICTURES: Large crowd gathers as Jozef Puska is charged with Ashling Murphy's murder

Jozef Puska, aged 31, Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly appeared at a special sitting of Tullamore District Court charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy. A large crowd gathered at the courthouse and shouted obscenities before and after the short court appearance. Use the arrows above to view more photographs.
Photos: Ger Rogers
