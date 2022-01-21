Major national award for team at Offaly Covid testing centre

Camilla McHugh, Laois/Offaly Primary Care, Carmel Hamill, Disability Services, Des O’Flynn, Chief Offier, Corina Kelly, Test Centre Co-ordinator, Tullamore, Kathleen Gaffey, Disability Services
A fitting tribute has been paid to the staff at the Tullamore HSE testing Centre at Clonminch by Des O’Flynn Chief Officer HSE Midands Louth Meath this week.
Mr O'Flynn presented a National HR Award to the team at the centre for Operational Services Integration in a Covid Environment for Testing Centre Services in Midlands Louth Meath.
He paid a very warm tribute to all members of staff who have worked in the centre since it was opened on a greenfield site early last year.
“Many members of staff took on new roles and responsibilities and worked outside the call of duty to ensure that as many persons as possible were tested in the height of the pandemic, he said.
Currently, over 77,000 persons have been through the test centre which for long periods was staffed seven days a week.
