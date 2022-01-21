Offaly parents donate to school in honour of late son
Offaly parents Bernadette and Ned Dunne from Edenderry have donated €3,700 to a local school after a motorcycle run held in honour of their late son Kenneth.
A memorial run is held every year for their son Kenneth Dunne who tragically died in a road accident in September 2015.
The #ForKenny team is well known in Edenderry and the surrounding areas and has donated and contributed to various causes in Kenneth's memory.
Their latest donation was made to facilitate special classes for children with Autism at Scoil Bhride Primary School in Edenderry.
They made the donation to principal Kevin Duffy recently.
