Search

21 Jan 2022

Tragedy in Offaly as man is killed in road crash

Tragedy in Offaly as man is killed in road crash

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

21 Jan 2022

An elderly man has been killed in a road crash in Offaly today, Friday, January 21.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash which occurred shortly after 1:30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of the crash involving a car and a van on the N52 at Arden near Tullamore.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a man in his 80s, was taken from the scene by Ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, where he was later pronounced dead. 

The driver and sole occupant of the van, a man in his late 30s, was treated at the scene and did not require hospital treatment.

The road at the crash site is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to be undertaken by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to any road users with video footage from the location at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media