Search

22 Jan 2022

Offaly company to play key role in decarbonisation of home heating

Offaly company to play key role in decarbonising of home heating

Grant Founder, Stephen Grant (left) and Director, Niall Fay

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

22 Jan 2022

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) and Offaly heating solutions company Grant are partnering up to ensure "a more sustainable built environment."

The new partnership will see Grant, which has played a leading role in the plumbing and heating industry for over 40 years, supporting the IGBC in accelerating the decarbonisation of residential heating.

Pat Barry CEO at the Irish Green Building Council said: “Decarbonising our homes is critical to reach carbon neutrality. As it currently stands, the residential sector accounts for about one quarter of the energy used in Ireland. Grant is the first heating company to join our organisation as a partner member and we are looking forward to working with them to support the decarbonisation of our built environment.”

Roscrea engineering students invent ingenious telescopic straw holder

Stephen Grant, Founder of Grant, added: “We are delighted to join the Irish Green Building Council, bringing over four decades of knowledge, innovation and expertise in the heating industry. We are committed to the decarbonisation of residential heating and will continue to focus on helping homeowners throughout Ireland reduce their carbon footprint and future-proof their homes.”

The Government Climate Action plan requires Ireland to instal 600,000 heat pumps by 2030. To make the shift to heat pump technology, Grant is ramping up education of installers, architects, engineers and local authorities, offering free CPDs.

Niall Fay, Director at Grant commented: “We look forward to working together with the Irish Green Building Council and fellow members, to educate homeowners but also installers, architects, engineers and local authorities alike, on how making the shift to renewable. Heat pump technology can deliver a fully decarbonised, resource efficient home heating system, whilst also allowing long term cost saving and increased comfort.”

Further demonstrating its commitment to education, Grant has recently launched a new Knowledge Hub section on its website. Dedicated to giving homeowners easy access to information and advice to help them make informed decisions when selecting heating technologies to best suit their needs, the Knowledge Hub emphasises the importance of making sustainable home heating choices.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media