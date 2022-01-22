Offaly company to play key role in decarbonisation of home heating

The Irish Green Building Council (IGBC) and Offaly heating solutions company Grant are partnering up to ensure "a more sustainable built environment."

The new partnership will see Grant, which has played a leading role in the plumbing and heating industry for over 40 years, supporting the IGBC in accelerating the decarbonisation of residential heating.

Pat Barry CEO at the Irish Green Building Council said: “Decarbonising our homes is critical to reach carbon neutrality. As it currently stands, the residential sector accounts for about one quarter of the energy used in Ireland. Grant is the first heating company to join our organisation as a partner member and we are looking forward to working with them to support the decarbonisation of our built environment.”

Stephen Grant, Founder of Grant, added: “We are delighted to join the Irish Green Building Council, bringing over four decades of knowledge, innovation and expertise in the heating industry. We are committed to the decarbonisation of residential heating and will continue to focus on helping homeowners throughout Ireland reduce their carbon footprint and future-proof their homes.”

The Government Climate Action plan requires Ireland to instal 600,000 heat pumps by 2030. To make the shift to heat pump technology, Grant is ramping up education of installers, architects, engineers and local authorities, offering free CPDs.

Niall Fay, Director at Grant commented: “We look forward to working together with the Irish Green Building Council and fellow members, to educate homeowners but also installers, architects, engineers and local authorities alike, on how making the shift to renewable. Heat pump technology can deliver a fully decarbonised, resource efficient home heating system, whilst also allowing long term cost saving and increased comfort.”

Further demonstrating its commitment to education, Grant has recently launched a new Knowledge Hub section on its website. Dedicated to giving homeowners easy access to information and advice to help them make informed decisions when selecting heating technologies to best suit their needs, the Knowledge Hub emphasises the importance of making sustainable home heating choices.