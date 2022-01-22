'Bye, bye podium' - Offaly pubs rejoice as Covid-19 restrictions are scrapped

Pubs in Offaly and across the country are rejoicing today as Covid-19 restrictions lapsed at 6am on Saturday morning.

The Taoiseach announced that almost all Covid-19 restrictions were being scrapped on the Six One news on RTE on Friday. Hospitality can fully reopen with normal hours and no need for tables of six, Covid certs or social distancing.

Publicans are happy to wave goodbye to QR scanners, clipboards with contact-tracing phone numbers on them and the 'wait to be seated podiums.' They are ready for some freedom for their business and customers.

The Brewery Tap in Tullamore posted: "Bye bye podium, you have served us well over the last year and a half. Genuinely not sorry to see it go."

"I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Cathyanne, Emma and everyone who controlled the customers coming in with temperature checks, vaccine checks and keeping our table plan running smoothly," a statement added.

"We gained so many new customers throughout Covid and we are very grateful to all new and existing customers who supported us in very challenging times.

"Tomorrow [Saturday] is a new beginning as we go back to the old Tap with mad nights, great music, craic and loads of Tapple Dews along with our beautiful gourmet menu which is served 12-9 Monday to Saturday."

Larkin's Pub in Edenderry was also delighted with the lifting of restrictions.

They posted: "The bar stools are back. Delighted to be returning to regular opening hours from today.

"There will be no music just yet and we will be easing back into normal hours as we want to make sure everyone feels safe and comfortable as they return. We look forward to seeing you all soon."