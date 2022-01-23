Man charged with rape in Offaly town to be served with book of evidence this week
The case of a man charged with rape and assault causing harm was adjourned for service of the book of evidence at last week's Tullamore District Court.
The offences are alleged to have taken place in May 2020 in a town in Offaly.
The man is due to appear at Tullamore District Court on January 26, 2022 for service of the book of evidence.
