Gardaí arrest disqualified driver stopped at Midlands checkpoint
A disqualified driver was arrested at a Garda checkpoint in the Midlands over the weekend.
The car was stopped for a road traffic offence by Longford Roads Policing Unit while on active patrol.
Checks were done on the Garda Mobility App and indicated that the motorist was disqualified from driving.
The car was impounded and the driver was arrested with a court appearance to follow.
Car stopped for a road traffic offence by Longford Roads Policing Unit while on active patrol. Checks on #MobilityApp indicated that the motorist was disqualified from driving. Car impounded and driver arrested. Court appearance to follow.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/2Jql0tmYTw— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 23, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.