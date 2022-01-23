IRELAND WEATHER: Latest weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for another mainly settled week with long periods of dry weather with some scattered outbreaks of rain at times.

Temperatures will reach highs of 10 degrees with temperatures dropping below freezing in places at night earlier in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the day to be dry for most with bright or sunny periods, the best in the west and north. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest during the evening. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly or variable breezes.

A mix of cloud and clear spells on Monday night, with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle in the northwest, Drier elsewhere with patchy frost, mist and fog developing. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +6 degrees, coldest in the north and west, in light and variable breeze.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the day to be mostly dry with sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in light south to southwest or variable breeze.

Tuesday night will see variable cloud and clear intervals, staying mostly dry with just isolated outbreak of light rain or drizzle near Atlantic coasts and minimum temperatures of -1 to +4 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly winds.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will start out mainly dry and cloudy, with just the odd spot of drizzle and some limited bright spells. Outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest during the afternoon, gradually extending southeastwards during the evening. Highest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Outbreaks of rain will continue to sink southwards over the country during Wednesday night, with drier and clearer conditions following from the north. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees over the northern half of the country, but temperatures remaining much milder further south ranging from around 7 to 9 degrees. Moderate southwesterly winds early in the night will become light and veer northwesterly overnight.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for patchy outbreaks of rain to continue over the south of the country with drier bright conditions along with a few sunny spells further north, with just a slight chance of a passing shower there. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in light west to northwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be another mostly dry day with some outbreaks of light rain or drizzle about, but it looks like the weather will turn more unsettled over the weekend.