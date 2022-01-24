Search

24 Jan 2022

Local hero in Tullamore is honoured for her commitment to youth club

Offaly local hero is honoured for her commitment to youth club

Sr. Genevieve Hassey honoured by county council officials

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

24 Jan 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Offaly County Council have conferred a civic honour on Sr. Genevieve Hassey from Tullamore.

The small ceremony was attended by SrJ enny, a number of her close friends, Cathaoirleach Cllr Declan Harvey, Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney and Mr Denis Magner, Chairperson, St. Mary’s Youth Club Board.

Speaking at the ceremony Cllr Harvey presented an engraved silver plaque to Sr. Jenny to acknowledge her long-standing commitment and dedication to St. Mary’s Youth Club and her work with the youth of Tullamore. He said that it gave him great pleasure to make this presentation as Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council.

He said he himself had joined the Youth Club when he was a pupil in Scoil Mhuire in the 1970s and Sr Jenny was a driving force of the Youth Club at that time, paying tribute to her long years of service to the community.

Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney presented the Certificate of Recognition to Sr Genevieve, in acknowledgement of the significant endeavours she has made in supporting youth in Tullamore.

A bouquet of flowers was presented by Mr Denis Magner, on behalf of the Board of St. Mary’s Youth Club.

The ceremony was held in an outdoor setting and was fully compliant with the current public health guidelines.

