Seven Offaly schools to benefit from Summer Works Scheme
Seven Offaly schools are set to benefit under the Department of Education's Summer Works Scheme.
Over €2.3 million in funding has been allocated to the Offaly schools to undertake works.
The seven schools benefitting in Offaly are:
Clonbullogue National School (Windows)
Scoil Mhuire, Cloneygowan (Mechanical Works)
St. Patrick’s National School (Electrical Works)
Castlejordan Central National School (Electrical Works)
St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry (Windows)
Killina Presentation Secondary School, Tullamore (Windows)
St. Brendan’s Community School, Birr (Windows)
Minister of State Pippa Hackett welcomed the allocation stating, "It’s great to see that seven Offaly schools will be refurbished under the Summer Works programme this year with an investment in the county of €2.31m."
The purpose of the Summer Works Scheme is to devolve funding to individual school authorities to undertake small-scale building works which, ideally, can be carried out during the summer months or at other times that avoid disrupting the operation of the school.
