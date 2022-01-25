Offaly GAA announce big new sponsor after 30 years with Carrolls

Offaly GAA has announced a new main sponsor in the shape of local dairy company Glenisk.

The five-year agreement with Glenisk to become the main sponsors of Offaly GAA incorporates football and hurling teams at all levels.

In welcoming the new partnership, Vincent Cleary, Managing Director of Glenisk, which suffered a devaststing fire last year, said:

“It’s with enormous pride that Glenisk becomes official partner to Cumann Lúthchleas Gael Uíbh Fhailí. It is an honour to have the opportunity to play a part as this comeback story unfolds.

"Supporting Offaly GAA is a long-held ambition and despite the fire at our facility last September, we remained committed. With faith in the future, both our organisations are hungry for success and excited to face the challenges that lie ahead.

"At Glenisk, our immediate priority is the return of our products to our customers’ fridges in the coming days. After that, we are looking forward to working closely with Offaly GAA on plans for the years ahead.”

In welcoming Glenisk as main sponsor of Offaly GAA, Chairperson, Michael Duignan said this deal “represents a major opportunity to progress Gaelic games in Offaly and offers financial stability and the resources to implement our ambitious plans for the future. We wish Glenisk every success as their products return to the shelves in the coming weeks.”

Mr Duignan added that "Carroll’s of Tullamore were very much part of our success since 1991. Offaly GAA are very appreciative and thankful for their longstanding sponsorship and hope that the company will continue to support our activities in the coming years."

An official launch of the new partnership with Glenisk will be held shortly.