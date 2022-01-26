Search

26 Jan 2022

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday, January 26

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Monday, January 23

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday, January 26

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday, January 26. May they rest in peace.

Sheila Carter (née Healy) - 3 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Dr. Michael Twomey - 1 Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly / Gurranabraher, Cork

A Civil Service will take place for Michael on Wednesday at 4pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Cremation service on Thursday at 2pm in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Spike Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Liam Martin - 4 Upper Cappaneale, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Wednesday at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Sarah Darcy (née Shea) - Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Sarah's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private, Please except for family, close friends and neighbours. Arriving to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. There will be a month's mind Mass at 1pm on Sunday, February 13 in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore to commemorate Noelle and for the repose of her soul. Noelle's remains will be blessed at the Mass, followed by a funeral service at Clonminch Cemetery for the interment of Noelle's remains.

John O'Reilly - Dernacart, Geashill, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Cremation Service at 2pm Friday in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland.

Phil McDermott - Birr, Offaly / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.  Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Bill (William) Bryan - Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Geashill, Offaly

Bill will repose at his partner's home (3 Cluain Dara, Derrinturn, Carbury, W91 RH36) on Wednesday, January 26 from 4pm concluding with rosary at 8pm. Bill's funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Raheen on Thursday, January 27 followed by cremation at 2.20pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only.


 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media