Offaly deaths and funeral details - Wednesday, January 26. May they rest in peace.

Sheila Carter (née Healy) - 3 Bulfin Park, Birr, Offaly

Removal from her home on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Dr. Michael Twomey - 1 Charleville Parade, Tullamore, Offaly / Gurranabraher, Cork

A Civil Service will take place for Michael on Wednesday at 4pm in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore. Cremation service on Thursday at 2pm in The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Spike Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork.

Liam Martin - 4 Upper Cappaneale, Birr, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Wednesday at 1.45pm for Funeral Mass at 2pm followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Sarah Darcy (née Shea) - Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Sarah's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private, Please except for family, close friends and neighbours. Arriving to St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough on Wednesday evening at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. There will be a month's mind Mass at 1pm on Sunday, February 13 in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore to commemorate Noelle and for the repose of her soul. Noelle's remains will be blessed at the Mass, followed by a funeral service at Clonminch Cemetery for the interment of Noelle's remains.

John O'Reilly - Dernacart, Geashill, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Cremation Service at 2pm Friday in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland.

Phil McDermott - Birr, Offaly / Banagher, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5pm - 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Bill (William) Bryan - Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Geashill, Offaly

Bill will repose at his partner's home (3 Cluain Dara, Derrinturn, Carbury, W91 RH36) on Wednesday, January 26 from 4pm concluding with rosary at 8pm. Bill's funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Raheen on Thursday, January 27 followed by cremation at 2.20pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only.



