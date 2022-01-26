Search

26 Jan 2022

All systems go for Tullamore St Patrick's Day parade after absence of two years

parade

French visitors pictured at the 2018 parade in Tullamore

Reporter:

Ger Scully

26 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

The Tullamore St. Patrick's Day Parade will return this year having been cancelled  for the past two years due to Covid.   The parade goes ahead on Thursda, 17th March commencing at 11.30 a.m.

"We are delighted to be back again after the two years of lockdown.  Following the Government decisions last week we immediately arranged a committee meeting and now it's all systems go.  It will be a great event for the community as it will be seen as a celebration after the difficult time we have been through for the past two years.   The Theme for this year's Parade is "Community Spirit" , this will give organisations  the opportunity to remember the many difficult and good challenges faced by the community in recent times" stated Cllr Sean O' Brien, Parade Secretary.

The Grand Marshall for this year is Phil O' Reilly Sr. In recognition of his great contribution to Tullamore and Offaly in his sporting and business ventures.

Letters will be sent to organisations  and businesses over the coming days giving details of the Parade.

Further information is available from Johnny O' Connor, 087 2602487; Sean O' Brien, 086 3892854; Martin O' Connor, 083 1017012.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media