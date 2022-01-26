Maintenance work ongoing on the River Shannon near Offaly this week

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O’Donovan has visited the New Cut in Meelick, Co. Galway where maintenance works have commenced on the River Shannon.

These works which are being carried out by Waterways Ireland on behalf of the Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Co-ordination Working Group will enhance the conveyance capacity and navigation on the river channel.

Works will commence at five locations along the Shannon during the current environmental season, starting on the Mid-Shannon near Meelick, Co. Galway to be followed by work on the North Shannon in Roscommon and Leitrim.

Each of these works projects will take approximately six weeks to complete.

The nature of these projects require working in-stream to remove the overhanging trees, branches, and undergrowth that encroach on the river and impede the flow of water along the channel. The relevant reporting with regard to Appropriate Assessments has been completed in advance of this work commencing.

Minister O’Donovan said: “Through the Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Co-ordination Working Group, the OPW works closely with all State Agencies involved in the River Shannon to introduce measures that can assist with managing flood risk in the catchment. I welcome the commencement of this work which will improve channel conveyance on the Shannon.

"This demonstrates one element of the co-operation that exists amongst the State agencies that comprise the Shannon Flood Risk State Agency Co-ordination Working Group. I would like to thank Waterways Ireland for undertaking this important work on behalf of the Group. The Group is also advancing a number of other initiatives to assist with managing flood risk on the River Shannon, including a project for the removal of a series of constrictions or “pinch points” in the Shannon Callows area.”

The Minister went on to say “In addition to these works, the OPW, in partnership with local authorities, has completed 12 flood relief schemes for the Shannon area. A further 37 flood relief schemes are being advanced under the Government’s €1.3bn investment in flood relief measures over the lifetime of the National Development Plan. Schemes are under construction at Ennis South, Athlone & Springfield at this time. Collectively, all of these schemes when completed will protect 95% of those properties identified as being at significant risk from flooding.”