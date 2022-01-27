Search

27 Jan 2022

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, January 27

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, January 27

27 Jan 2022 9:33 AM

Offaly deaths and funeral details - Thursday, January 27. May they rest in peace.

Sarah Darcy (née Shea) - Clonmacnoise, Offaly

Sarah's family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private, Please except for family, close friends and neighbours. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12noon at St. Ciarán's Church, Clonfanlough, which may be viewed on www.fb.me/saintciarans. Interment afterwards in Clonmacnoise.

Noelle Patricia Clarke (née Wrafter) - Wirral, Merseyside, Liverpool/Bali/Australia, Tullamore, Offaly

Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Joseph's RC Church, Prenton, Birkenhead at 1pm, Tuesday, February 1, followed by service at Landican Crematorium at 2.30pm. There will be a month's mind Mass at 1pm on Sunday, February 13 in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore to commemorate Noelle and for the repose of her soul. Noelle's remains will be blessed at the Mass, followed by a funeral service at Clonminch Cemetery for the interment of Noelle's remains.

John O'Reilly - Dernacart, Geashill, Offaly / Mountmellick, Laois

Reposing Moloneys Funeral Home, Mountmellick on Thursday from 6.30pm until 8.30pm. Recital of The Rosary at 7.30pm. Cremation Service at 2pm Friday in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family Flowers Only. Donations, if desired, to Epilepsy Ireland.

Phil McDermott - Birr, Offaly / Banagher, Offaly

Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Thursday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.  Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Bill (William) Bryan - Derrinturn, Carbury, Kildare / Geashill, Offaly

Bill's funeral mass will be celebrated at 11am in St. Mary's Church, Raheen on Thursday, January 27 followed by cremation at 2.20pm in Newlands Cross Crematorium. House strictly private on Thursday morning. Family flowers only.

Patrick Colfer - Belmont Road, Cloghan, Offaly / Ballycumber, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am in St.Manchan's Church, Boher. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Concepta (Cepta) Cooke (née Fletcher) - Grove Street, Crinkle, Birr, Offaly / Daingean, Offaly

Reposing at Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5.30pm- 7pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Brendan's Church, Birr on Friday morning at 10.45am for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr. May She Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on: https://www.facebook.com/stbrendans.birr

Jolanta Maria (née Kulesa) 1 Haviland Court, Tullamore, Offaly

Jolanta will repose in O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 5pm until 6pm with Rosary at 5.15pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. If attending the Funeral please follow government guidelines, wear a face mask and adhere to social distancing rules in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.tullamoreparish.ie/component/content/article/63-twenty-fifteen/3594-mywebcam2

Richie O'Donoghue - 47 Kennedy Park, Roscrea, Tipperary, E53 H363 / Birr, Offaly

Reposing at his residence on Friday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronancluster.ie

Matty Poynton - Derrybeg, Edenderry, Offaly / Straffan, Kildare

Reposing at Larkin's Funeral Home, Edenderry this Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Reposing on Friday from 12 noon with removal to Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1pm arriving for 2.20pm Cremation. Please wear a face covering. No flowers please, donations to Friends of Tullamore Hospital. House private please.


 


 

