John Maughan names his Offaly senior football captain for 2022

Offaly senior football manager John Maughan has named his team captain for 2022.
Johnny Moloney of reigning county champions Tullamore GAA has been announced as the Offaly Senior Football captain for the year ahead.
"Johnny has been a great servant to the Faithful County since making his senior debut in 2012," Offaly GAA said in a statement.
Rhode GAA's Ruairi McNamee, now in his 7th season with Offaly, is the vice-captain.
Offaly's first Allianz League game of the season is away to Clare on Sunday.
