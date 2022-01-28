Concerns over no 24-hour access to cash in big Offaly town

PEOPLE in a big Offaly town are unable to access banking services 24-hours a day since the last bank operated ATM machine closed down last year.

Currently two shops in Banagher have an ATM service, but residents say the machines are sometimes out of service and are not available at night and the frustrating situation is worsening as business and social life returns to normal.

"A town the size of Banagher should have 24-hour access to cash" Councillor Clare Claffey (Soc Dem) told the first monthly meeting of 2022 for the members of the Birr Municipal Council.

Cllr. Claffey explained that since the Banagher branch of Bank of Ireland closed in October last year, people are bereft of the ability to access cash at any hour of the day and night - an issue which is causing repeated frustration for both residents and visitors to the town.

As the economy re-opens while the pandemic eases and visitors to the Shannonside picturesque town will return in their droves, Cllr Claffey anticipates that if the situation persists it will have a very detrimental effect on Banagher's ability to fully recover.

The incredibly popular new financial phenomenon of tap cards does not suit everyone Cllr Claffey pointed out and said she has personally written to Bank of Ireland pleading for the service to be maintained, even if in-person services must end.

The people of Banagher feel snubbed by the loss of access to their money and the peace of mind that comes with knowing it is accessible at any time, Cllr Claffey said and asked the other members of the Municipal Council to support her call for support from the financial institution.

Cllr. Claffey thanked the two local businesses which continue to accommodate the needs of people in Banagher, but added that they have no obligation to provide the service and can't be expected to fill the gap left behind after the withdrawal of the financial institutions.

All the members pledged their unanimous support to Cllr Claffey's campaign for the return of ATM services, with Cathaoirleach of the District, Cllr Peter Ormond, adding that he hopes the situation in Banagher can be remedied soon.