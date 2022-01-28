Road in Offaly to close for six weeks for essential watermain upgrades
A road in Offaly is to close for six weeks for essential watermain upgrades.
The L-6018-1 at Greatwood, Blueball, Tullamore will close from Monday, February 21 to Friday, April 1 inclusive. It will be closed between the junction with the L-3001-1 and the N52.
The road closure is required for essential watermain upgrades in the area. Diversion routes will be in place via the N52, Blueball, the R357 and the L 3001-1.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience that will be caused.
