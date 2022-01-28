Search

28 Jan 2022

Gardaí continue to probe incident after man knocked down in housing estate in Midlands

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Longford Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Monday's incident

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

28 Jan 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances behind an incident in a Longford housing estate on Monday which resulted in a man being knocked down at high speed.

The man, in his late 20s, sustained non life threatening injuries in the incident which occurred in the Ardnacassa estate at around 4:30pm. He was later taken to Mullingar's Regional Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are probing if there was a more sinister element to the incident with inquiries also focusing on reports a firearm may have been produced.

A number of patrol cars attended the scene alongside paramedics who tended to the man at the scene.

A garda spokesperson declined to comment on whether a firearm had been used, stating only to say gardai had attended a 'road traffic incident’.

