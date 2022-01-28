Offaly woman at risk of going to prison after assault on next door neighbour

A VICTIM impact statement will be considered by Judge Catherine Staines before she sentences a woman for assaulting another woman in Edenderry.

Martina Mullen, 50, The Sycamores, Edenderry, admitted assaulting Charlene Mullally, causing her harm, at The Sycamores on September 29 last.

At Tullamore District Court, Sergeant James O'Sullivan told Judge Staines that the assault was on Ms Mullen's next door neighbour.

The accused struck the other woman several times on the head, resulting in the victim having to attend at the accident and emergency department in a hospital.

Sergeant O'Sullivan outlined that Ms Mullen had five previous convictions for assault and had also previously been convicted of public order offences.

In 2016 she received a six-month suspended sentence following conviction for an assault and in a separate prosecution in the same year the Probation Act was applied for a similar offence.

Donal Farrelly, defending solicitor, said Ms Mullen was a mother of three who had a violent partner and had alcohol problems herself.

At the time of the offence her 19-year-old child had returned to stay with her and when difficulties arose the offence occurred.

Mr Farrelly said that while the victim had been to the hospital, no treatment was required there and no scar had been left.

The solicitor added that the accused was currently receiving psychiatric treatment and was on medication.

She had written a letter of apology to the victim and they were still neighbours. Mr Farrelly said a “breakdown” had led to the offence being committed.

Judge Staines told Mr Farrelly that his client was at risk of going to prison and she ordered the preparation of a victim impact statement.

Finalisation of sentence was adjourned to February 9 next.